Dhruv Jurel's Father Shares His Emotions After Watching Son in Action
Dhruv Jurel shined once again for the Indian team with the bat. In the 2nd Test against New Zealand, he was able to score 88 runs off 170 balls, saving the team from a collapse. After the day came to an end, his father shared his experience as he watched his son perform.
The second Test between New Zealand and India will go out as one of the best games for Dhruv Jurel. His career in the longest format has just started but he has been able to save the team in situations where even the experienced stars weren't able to do much.
In the second Test match against New Zealand, he went on to smash 88 runs off 170 balls at a stage when the Indian team stood at the score of 117/7. This game was even attended by his parents, as it turned out to be their first trip outside the country.
Reacting to the special moment, Dhruv Jurel's father said, “He asked us to come for this match & we came. This was both his mother's and my first trip outside the country. We couldn't watch his Test debut in Rajkot from the ground because there was a wedding at home, and we didn't want to miss the game”.
Our Take
This will be a game to remember for Dhruv Jurel and his family as well. They have come up on various occasions where Jurel has been able to perform well for the team, and now that he did well in the SENA conditions, it was a moment which his parents would not want to miss.