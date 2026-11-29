Alastair Cook Opens Up on What Makes Virat Kohli Truly Great
The Indian cricket team changed to a great extent across formats over the last decade. Former English cricketer, Alastair Cook, claims Virat Kohli to be one of the major reasons behind the same. Kohli's ability to change the game with the bat and his mindset has been enough to transform things.
Virat Kohli has been one of the few legends who has shared the field with the former stars, stars of his generation, and even the current stars of the game. While various players have been a part of the Indian team, none of them have been able to match the impact which Kohli brought to the team.
The King has also shared the field with the English legend, Alastair Cook. While Cook has been a part of the commentary panel since his retirement, he has also observed the changes which were brought to the Indian team by Kohli.
In a recent interview, he said, “Virat Kohli has changed Indian cricket probably as much as, or more than, anyone else in history. I think his competitive nature and what drives him, isn't records, I think the art of batting and the art of winning a game drives him. He's a Legend of India".
Our Take
The greatness of Virat Kohli has been helpful to the Indian team to a great extent. Various players who have been a part of the team with him as the captain have also talked about the intensity which he brought to the game. As he went on to bring the best for the Test side, he also received some success in the ICC events.