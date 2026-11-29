New Zealand Inch Closer to Historic Series Win Against India
New Zealand has started to put the Indian team under pressure on day three. As India got all out at the score of 246, New Zealand started its 2nd innings with a lead of 110 runs. The team finished day three with a lead of 243, as India aims to trigger a collapse.
The day four of the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test will surely be a lot exciting. New Zealand has finished the third day of the series with an upper hand over the Indian team. But the match has still not gone entirely away from the hands of the young Indian side yet.
India started off the third day with a collapse being saved by Dhruv Jurel. As the team stood 7 wickets down at the start of the day, Jurel went on to score 88 runs, with some assistance by Akash Deep, as India was able to finish their innings at the score of 246 runs.
Since New Zealand had established a lead of 110 runs after bowling out India, the team decided to bat again to set a target. By the end of the day, New Zealand stands at the score of 133/3, having a lead of 243 runs over the Indian side.
Our Take
The Indian team will now aim to trigger a batting collapse as the day four begins. Jasprit Bumrah, who was out of form in the first innings, has managed to take 2 wickets in the second innings. However, a setback suffered by the Indian team has been in the form of Akash Deep, who suffered a concussion while batting against Matt Henry.