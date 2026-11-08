Arjun Rajput to the Rescue! Twitter Reacts as India U-19 Escape Collapse
India Under-19 have gone through a challenging game against Pakistan. When the team was facing a collapse in the batting line-up, Arjun Rajput came to the rescue. He managed to score 107 runs for the team off just 85 balls.
The Under-19 Asia Cup got even more heated for the Indian fans to witness, as the clash of the titans, India and Pakistan took place. In this game it was India, who saw how dominant the Pakistani bowlers were in the first half of the challenge.
Pakistan was able to put India Under-19 at the score of 42/4, as fans thought that things were now over for the Indian team. Then, Arjun Rajput came in, who could prove himself a nightmare for the Pakistan bowlers as no one else. When other batsmen would attempt to reverse a fall, he did the opposite.
The bowlers did not cause any damage to Arjun Rajput, who further went on to give another fine century in 80 balls. Finally, with his 107-run knock, India Under-19 was able to get to 208 runs on the board before bowing out.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
No Hype
@CricCrazyJohns No hype because he is not son of Sehwag/ Dravid. 😭— Shivam Bhagat (@_shivam_b45) November 8, 2026
Arjun Rajput played a match-defining knock for the India Under-19 team. But there is not much hype for him, as he is not Aaryavir Sehwag or Anvay Dravid.
Pretty Knock
@CricCrazyJohns 150/6 and he still goes an 80-ball hundred vs pakistan u19. that's a rescue not a pretty knock— jainik (@devjainik) November 8, 2026
India stood at the score of 150/6 when he managed to score an 80 ball century. This is not just a rescue, but even a pretty knock.
Another Rajput
@CricCrazyJohns Another Rajput after suryavanshi— Sonali Yadav (@SonaliY93702895) November 8, 2026
The Rajputs have been able to dominate the Indian team right now. On one side there is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and on the other side, there is Arjun Rajput.