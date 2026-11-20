As Sandpapergate Resurfaces, Shoaib Akhtar Shares His Own Controversial Experience
The sandpapergate is back on, as discussions around the same continue. Various Australian players have not agreed, mainly the bowlers, that they used the sandpaper on the ball. Amidst this, Shoaib Akhtar has opened up on how he tampered with the ball in England.
Ball tampering cases have been quite common in the game history, but none of them has stayed as long as the sandpapergate which puts the Australian team in much trouble even till now. Cameron Bancroft recently made a statement that the entire team knew about the sandpaper being used.
As he said that he also took inputs from the bowlers about the reverse swing, a different story is heard from the other side. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have denied knowing anything about the sandpaper being used in the same. With these denials, Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani player, has decided to step up in this case.
Knowing that the players won't accept that they tampered the ball, he said, “We used bottle tops, not sandpaper in England. We used to change the balls and do all sorts of things. You come out with the truth and that's about it, but don't make a fuss about it”.
Our Take
Shoaib Akhtar has clearly opened up on how his team used to tamper with the conditions of the ball in England. And his main objective in saying that is the fact that if one has done something, he should accept it rather than creating a mess around the same. It seems that the Australian bowlers are hiding the greater truth, which is forcing them to say more and more lies in front of the media and fans.