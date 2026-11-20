Glenn Phillips Enters the Record Books Against Team India
Glenn Phillips has started to dominate the Indian team like no one else. He is now holding a century against India across all formats of the game, as he also smashed one in the first Test. Moreover, he is now the first batsman to have scored tons against India in all formats in a calendar year.
The Indian team has a new name which will continue to haunt the fans this year, and it is Glenn Phillips. Earlier he was just known for his fearless catches, which cost various wickets to the team. But this year, he has also started to dominate against the team with his bat.
He started off by smashing a century in the ODI series in January. With New Zealand being able to beat India in India, Phillips played a crucial role in the same. A few months after the same, in the T20I series in New Zealand, he managed to post a historic century against the Indian team.
Now he only had to score a Test century against the side, which he was able to do in the first Test. With Phillips scoring a century against India in this game, he has managed to be the first player to have scored a century against India in all three formats in a single calendar year.
Our Take
Glenn Phillips has been a question to which the entire Indian team didn't have a solution. Now the coach and entire bowling line-up will be having a lot of homework to do, as they ensure to give their best against the Phillips challenge. Surely the formats of the game have changed, but him scoring runs for the team in huge quantity has been constant this year.