With Tilak now leading India A side, he opened up on the lessons he learnt from Rohit. He said, “I learnt a lot from Rohit bhai. Every player likes him so I asked him, ‘How do you take every player along with you?’ Off the field is the main role. So whatever he has done, hats off to it. I have my own way. I can take the player in my way when under pressure or in any situation”.