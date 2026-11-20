Tilak Varma Opens Up on the Lessons He Learnt From Rohit Sharma
Tilak Varma has opened up on the lessons he had learnt from Rohit Sharma. He has played with the Hitman in both internationals and IPL, sharing a lot of time together. With Varma leading the Indian team in ACC Rising Stars, he talked about the things Rohit Sharma taught him.
India will be starting its campaign in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament today, as the team prepares to clinch the title. With the tournament being in the 50 over format, the India A team is also packed with various young talents, having Tilak Varma at its helm.
Varma leading the Indian side comes as a massive boost, noting his record in the List A format. Along with that, he has also worked with Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League, as both of them are a part of Mumbai Indians.
With Tilak now leading India A side, he opened up on the lessons he learnt from Rohit. He said, “I learnt a lot from Rohit bhai. Every player likes him so I asked him, ‘How do you take every player along with you?’ Off the field is the main role. So whatever he has done, hats off to it. I have my own way. I can take the player in my way when under pressure or in any situation”.
Our Take
Tilak Varma will aim to lead the India A side in the same way in which Rohit Sharma used to lead India in the ODI tournaments. The team also looks strong in this campaign, having various star performers in the line-up. Along with that, this tournament also gives a chance to the players to make it to the World Cup squad.