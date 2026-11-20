Twitter Erupts as Yashasvi Jaiswal Powers India to a Strong Finish on Day 2

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor 16

Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown the fans that he is one of the finest Test youngsters lately. As New Zealand got all out at the score of 368, Jaiswal helped India to get off to a strong start. He played a knock of 85 runs off just 89 balls, which helped India to finish the day on a strong note.