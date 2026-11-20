Twitter Erupts as Yashasvi Jaiswal Powers India to a Strong Finish on Day 2
Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown the fans that he is one of the finest Test youngsters lately. As New Zealand got all out at the score of 368, Jaiswal helped India to get off to a strong start. He played a knock of 85 runs off just 89 balls, which helped India to finish the day on a strong note.
The Indian team has been able to dominate the second day of the first Test match against New Zealand. As the day started, New Zealand got bundled out for a score of 368 runs, as Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips smashed tons. But when India stepped out to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal was in a different form.
The team started by having four maiden overs, but then the rampage started by Yashasvi Jaiswal. He was able to smash all the New Zealand bowlers without any issues, and it didn't look like the pitch was challenging to batsmen at one point of the game.
Eventually, he was able to score 85 runs off 89 balls, being close to a ton. But Matt Henry was able to take his wicket, putting him away from a ton in this match.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Little Better
Woke up with a 102° fever, but seeing India at 150/1 at stumps suddenly made me feel a little better. 🥳 https://t.co/L1zBXGCNV6— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 20, 2026
A Twitter user woke up with a high fever today, but when he watched India with a good score, he started to feel better.
Best Test Openers
Currently two of the best Test openers in the World plays for India🥶 https://t.co/VQrRSNTukd— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 20, 2026
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were able to do well for the Indian team. The world's best openers in the Test format are currently playing for the Indian team.
Deserving Player
@mufaddal_vohra He is playing with a ODI strike rate in Tests So if any injuries he can be in the world cup squad— sunny v sharma (@sunnyvsharma) November 20, 2026
Yashasvi Jaiswal played in the Test format with a strike rate of ODIs. So, if anyone gets injured ahead of World Cup, he will be able to make it back to the team.
Overseas Records
@mufaddal_vohra 85 pe out hona dukh deta hai yaar 😩 par har naye desh mein pehle test mein aisa khelna, alag hi level— SportsClaus (@sportsclaus) November 20, 2026
He did miss out on a well-deserved century. But that doesn't deny the fact that he has given brilliant performances across all countries where he played for the first time.