Twitter Erupts as Prasidh Krishna Concedes 100 Runs in First Test
Prasidh Krishna has gone on to be the most expensive bowler for the Indian team. He went on to concede 100 runs in the first innings against New Zealand, while taking just one wicket. This has sparked massive reactions from the fans on Twitter.
The Indian bowling woes did continue to some extent even on the second day of the first Test. But the main bowler who made it to the highlights was none other than Prasidh Krishna. He made his way to the team even before Mohammed Siraj, as he was expected to take wickets.
But the plans the selectors had made didn't go well. He went on to concede runs at a high economy rate, which created more problems for the Indian team. Ultimately, he was able to take just one wicket for the team while conceding a massive total of 100 runs.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Prasidh vs Dhoni
Lord prasidh Krishna 🙌🙏😎 #indvsnztest https://t.co/3rcMiWWIcs— JosD92 (@JosD92official) November 20, 2026
Prasidh Krishna is now having an overseas century to his name, but with the ball. Still he has more than Dhoni has scored in his career in SENA countries.
Use Sandpaper
Khuch toh kaam lo prasidh sa https://t.co/vGZqQyGGrt— SKIPPER (@apkaapnakaptaan) November 19, 2026
Prasidh Krishna should use sandpaper in the next innings. He will be able to take wickets and get the ban as well, which will benefit the team.
Run Machine
Prasidh Krishna Ji Run Machine! 💀 10 Tests, 3 Hundreds & 2 Scores In The 90s! 🤯 #ABCricinfo #INDvsNZ #PrasidhKrishna https://t.co/ROHn5gioQG— AB Cricket Memes (@Rathwa0019) November 20, 2026
Prasidh Krishna can be termed as the real run machine for the Indian team. In just 10 Tests, he is having 3 centuries and 2 scores in 90s with the ball.
Behind the Scenes
Gautama Gambhir preferred Lord president krishna over Siraj 😂 https://t.co/s7qGuDrmQW— Shamshuddin Abdul Majeed Bashe (@Shamshuddimbav) November 20, 2026
We all know that Prasidh Krishna was picked ahead of Mohammed Siraj. But the actual reason behind the same has been revealed with this photo.