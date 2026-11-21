Josh Hazlewood Threatens Retirement If Pat Cummins Quits Captaincy
The Australian cricket team might be in a big trouble if Cummins steps down as a captain. Josh Hazlewood has opened up on all the statements surrounding the Sandpapergate and Usman Khawaja's book. He warned of taking retirement as a protest if Cummins steps down as a captain.
A lot of troubles and backlash have made the Australian cricket head back to its 2018 Sandpaper scandal. But this time, things have escalated to a great extent, with all the players going against each other without any issues. In the statements made by Bancroft, Warner, and Khawaja, it is said that everyone knew about the sandpaper.
But on this statement, the bowlers have not agreed, including the skipper, Pat Cummins. Following this, questions grew over his captaincy, as reports indicated that he might have to step down as a captain. However, Josh Hazlewood has come up in his support, saying that he would retire as a protest if Cummins steps down.
On the sandpaper allegations, he said, “Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware of sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field? The answer is no”.
Our Take
Josh Hazlewood has made his statement firm that if Pat Cummins is forced to step down as a captain, he would be retiring from the game as a protest. Knowing that the World Cup is set to take place in the coming months, all of this would be causing a lot of trouble to the Australian team. It remains to be seen what will be done by the CA in this matter, as they have backed Cummins to stay as a skipper.