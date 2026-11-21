KL Rahul Joins Elite List With Historic Test Achievement!
KL Rahul will be going down as one of the finest Test openers for the Indian team. In the first Test match against New Zealand, he went on to smash yet another century. This ton also helped Rahul to join the list of Indian players with Test centuries in all SENA countries.
KL Rahul might just have taken the term of the best Test opener for the Indian team. When the conditions have been called to be challenging in the SENA nations, he has been the one for whom it turned out to be easy. This also happened in the very first Test match he played in New Zealand.
As New Zealand posted 368 runs in the first innings, Rahul went on to score 136 runs off 290 balls, helping the Indian team to get off to a strong start. This century also helped Rahul to become the fifth Indian player to have scored a Test ton in all SENA nations.
He has joined the greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Rahul Dravid. What's more exciting about Rahul's record in this match is that he has been the first Indian opener to have achieved the same.
Our Take
While the average doesn't speak much about KL Rahul, he has surely been a class player for the Indian cricket team. In his decade long test career, this was his first game in New Zealand, but he still managed to dominate the bowlers like no one else. It should also be noted that 10 out of the 13 Test centuries he has made have come up in the SENA conditions only.