Pujara's Successor Found? Padikkal Makes No. 3 His Own!
The battle for number three spot in Tests might just have finished. Devdutt Padikkal continued his red hot form even in the first Test match in New Zealand. He managed to score 80 runs, missing out on a well-deserved century in this game.
Devdutt Padikkal seems to have sealed the number three spot in the Indian team. As the selectors were looking at a player who could replace Cheteshwar Pujara at this spot, various names tried their best to seal this spot. But when Padikkal arrived back with a bang, he proved himself with every chance.
He was a part of the playing XI in the first Test match against New Zealand. With this being his first game in New Zealand, he still managed to perform at his very best. Padikkal was able to score 80 runs off 175 balls, missing out on a well-deserved century.
It should be noted that no Indian batsman has scored a Test century at number three in SENA nations. While Devdutt Padikkal came way too close to achieving the same, it seems that the fans and Padikkal himself would have to wait for a few more games to achieve this.
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal has managed to take the number three spot in the team without any interruptions. The injury of Sai Sudharsan and the knocks he played against Sri Lanka came as a game changer for the Indian team and Padikkal himself. Since then, it seems that he hasn't looked back even once and just kept on dominating for the team.