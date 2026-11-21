Khawaja and Warner Axed from Fox Cricket Commentary Team
Usman Khawaja and David Warner have been temporarily removed from the commentary team at Fox Cricket. Amidst their allegations over the sandpaper scandal, the director of Fox Cricket says that it can't be expected by them to focus on commentary itself.
The sandpapergate is posing a lot of challenges for Australian cricket lately. A few days back, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft made statements that the entire team knew about the sandpaper. Now, it has been confirmed that Fox Cricket has removed Usman Khawaja and David Warner from the commentary team.
The director of Fox Cricket has said that both of them have been temporarily removed from the commentary panel for a few weeks. He even said that the ongoing controversy has been making it difficult for the duo to focus on the commentary and respond to the new allegations.
It should be noted that a return date for the duo has also not been given by Fox Cricket. Even after years of the sandpapergate, it is still active due to the autobiography written by Khawaja and the statements of two of the three who were suspended for the same.
Our Take
The sandpapergate is not just affecting Australian cricket now, it is also affecting the coverage of the games. Having players such as David Warner and Usman Khawaja in the commentary panel was a huge boost for the fans too, as they used to get the best insights of the game. But the issues have grown up on a matter which took place eight years back. It is not even confirmed whether they will be able to be back in the commentary panel for the New Zealand series or not.