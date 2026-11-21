The sandpapergate is not just affecting Australian cricket now, it is also affecting the coverage of the games. Having players such as David Warner and Usman Khawaja in the commentary panel was a huge boost for the fans too, as they used to get the best insights of the game. But the issues have grown up on a matter which took place eight years back. It is not even confirmed whether they will be able to be back in the commentary panel for the New Zealand series or not.