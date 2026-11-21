KL Rahul Opens Up on Glenn Phillips' Decision Not to Take DRS
Glenn Phillips could have helped the Kiwis to get rid of KL Rahul early in the game. On day two, Matt Henry trapped Rahul with the ball clipping onto his pads. But Phillips insisted that the ball connected with the bat, leading to Rahul remaining not out and scoring 136 runs off 290 balls.
Glenn Phillips might have given a lot of reasons to worry to the Indian team. At the same time, he has also given a reason to the team which could give them a sigh of relief. This has also allowed KL Rahul to buy a few drinks for Phillips after the first test comes to an end.
On Day 2 of the Test, Matt Henry bowled a great delivery which connected with the pads when Rahul was on strike. Everyone was convinced to take a review but Phillips, who stood close to Rahul said that it was the bat first. The review was not taken by Tom Latham, and eventually, Rahul went on to score 136 runs off 290 balls.
Following this, the Indian team took a lead of 118 runs after day three, with Rahul scoring well. In the press conference, he talked about Phillips not taking the review as he said, "I will buy Glenn Phillips a few drinks after the game for not reviewing that… those were slowest 15 seconds of my life. Kept hoping people listen to GP".
Our Take
The 15 seconds given to the teams when it comes to taking the DRS were the slowest 15 seconds for KL Rahul. If the review would have been taken, the Indian team would have faced an early collapse with the new ball.