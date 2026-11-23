Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Mohammed Siraj's Shock Snub
The first Test match between India and New Zealand has ended in a draw. After the bowlers failed to take wickets, questions were on the skipper, as an experienced bowler was dropped from the playing XI. Gill opened up on the decision of dropping Siraj after the match.
The Indian team has faced its bowling line-up issues once again in the first Test match against New Zealand. When the team had to take 8 wickets on the final day, they only managed to get three, as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips took the game to a draw.
After the match, a lot of questions were raised on the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj, one of the most experienced pacers in the team and leading wicket-taker for India in the current WTC cycle, was dropped. Since his exclusion, various fans and analysts have criticised the decision.
Shubman Gill opened up on the decision of dropping Siraj, as he said, “Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form.”
Our Take
The decision of dropping Mohammed Siraj is somewhat hurting the Indian skipper as well. While Jasprit Bumrah was able to create pressure and take wickets from one end, there was no other experienced bowler in the team to ensure that the wickets kept on falling down. The loss has hurt the Indian team a lot, affecting its chances of reaching the WTC finals.