How Can India Still Qualify for the WTC 2027 Final?
The first Test match between New Zealand and India has ended in a draw. With this game, India's PCT has also dropped to 50, lowering their chances of reaching the finals. However, India still has a chance to be a part of the final race, with six games to go.
India's chances to reach the World Test Championship final have been affected to a huge extent. The team was on the verge of winning the first Test match against New Zealand, after they received a strong start in the first session. But Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell went on to fight for a draw.
With this, India now remains at the fourth spot in the WTC standings, having their PCT at 50. While the chances of the team to reach the finals have been lowered, here are a few cases on how India can make it to the final clash:
- India will have to win all of their remaining six games, after which they will be able to reach the tournament finals without depending on any other team's result.
- If India loses even one out of its remaining six games, Australia will have to lose at least 4 out of its remaining 9 games to ensure that India reaches the finals.
At the same time, New Zealand also stands in the race to the finals. If the Kiwis go on to win 4 out of their remaining 7 games, they will be able to make it to the finals. Even if India gets a 5-0 win in the BGT, the Indian team might not be able to make it to the same.
Our Take
The chances of the Indian team to reach the finals of the World Test Championship final have been reduced to a great extent. But still, the captain, Shubman Gill, will aim to lead the side at its best once again and don't give up till all the games of the current cycle have been completed.