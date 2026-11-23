Tilak Varma Breaks Silence on India's Disappointing Defeat!
India A suffered a loss against Pakistan A in the ACC Rising Stars tournament. Tilak Varma was expected to help the team chase down the target, but his knock remained slower than expected. After the match, he opened up on what exactly went wrong in the chase.
The ACC Rising Stars tournament saw India and Pakistan going against each other yesterday. While Pakistan A batted first, the India A bowlers were unable to do well in the start. The team went on to score 313 runs before being all out, setting a massive target of India A.
But in the chase, India A kept on losing wickets. Abhishek Sharma was able to smash 70 to give a good start, as Shahbaz Ahmed boosted the team in the middle overs, almost pulling the chase. At the same time, Tilak Varma played a slow knock in a mammoth total, as he scored 100 runs off 149 balls.
After the match, Varma talked about what went wrong, as he said, “The way Abhishek started and in between again the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out. Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game.”
Our Take
The statements given by Tilak Varma after the match have received a lot of backlash from the fans. His knock was a lot slower than expected but at a time, fans even thought that he will be able to do what he previously did in the 2025 Asia Cup finals. However, this loss would be one in which the team takes a number of lessons both with the bat and ball.