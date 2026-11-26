Aaryavir Sehwag Reacts to India's Fiery Celebrations Following Final Victory
The Indian team went aggressive after winning the Under-19 Asia Cup final match against Pakistan. Their celebrations also invited a lot of backlash, as the Indian coaching staff also intervened to stop it from escalating. However, Aaryavir Sehwag opened up on the same recently.
The Under-19 Asia Cup witnessed some moments which can never be forgotten by the fans. The Indian team was able to win the game on the very last ball and they took the final trophy with themselves. But what followed after the game was total chaos between the two sides.
After winning the match, the Indian players charged towards the Pakistan team. Words were exchanged between the two sides to a great extent, as the Indian players also shouted words towards the Pakistani dressing room. These actions by the India Under-19 team became a controversial topic over the last few days, as the coaching staff intervened to take them back to the dressing room.
However, Aaryavir Sehwag opened up on the same, as he said, “It was a given. India never started the aggression. It was Pakistan who initiated during our first match. They also celebrated intensely after winning that opening match. I feel our celebration was valid, especially the way we won.”
Our Take
The celebrations done by the Indian team were a lot aggressive and it received mixed reactions from the fans as well. While some were happy that the celebration was needed, others even said that it was too much for the young talents. But Aaryavir Sehwag revealed the actual things which happened on the field between the two sides, leading to such celebrations after the win.