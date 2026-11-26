Gurnoor Brar's Expected Inclusion in 2nd Test Sparks Social Media Buzz
The Indian bowling attack will be having some changes for the 2nd Test. Morne Morkel was praising the skills of Gurnoor Brar before the game, suggesting that he might get a chance. Fans are calling out for the exclusion of Siraj, despite being an experienced player.
The Indian team will be going against New Zealand for the 2nd Test and also the series decider. And for this game, reports suggest that a bowling change would take place. Since the bowlers were unable to do well in the opening game, some changes are expected.
While everyone thought it would be Mohammed Siraj coming back in the playing XI, that might not be happening again. In a press conference, the Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel started to talk about the strength of Gurnoor Brar and how his bowling would suit the New Zealand conditions.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Belt Treatment
@mufaddal_vohra Last I checked, he was getting belt treatment from Kiwis 😭— sam (@I_know_ball7) November 26, 2026
Morne Morkel said that the New Zealand conditions would suit Brar. But last time he played here, the batters were able to bash him well.
Morkel Got Plans
@mufaddal_vohra Morne morkel is destroying indian pace attack so that india will be out from winning odi wc next year and south africa path will be easier but we can't even prove it till it happens 😭😭😭— Simple_thoughts (@thoughts83921) November 26, 2026
Morne Morkel is having some plans to destroy India's pace bowling attack. This will help South Africa to win the World Cup while hosting the same next year.
Justice for Siraj
@mufaddal_vohra Clear Message That.... Prasidh Out Gurnoor Brar IN For The Second Test. #siraj Deserves Better 🥲— Vinay V (@VinayV74370731) November 26, 2026
It seems that Prasidh Krishna would be out for the 2nd Test and Gurnoor Brar would come in. We should start a justice campaign for Mohammed Siraj now.
Spoiler
I am kind of excited to see Gurnoor Brar, Akashdeep, Bumrah and Siraj bowl together. Par hoga to nahi obviously.— Nitish Singh (@mishrit_vrtt) November 26, 2026
Having Bumrah, Siraj, Akash Deep, and Gurnoor Brar in the same bowling attack. But it seems that won't be happening anytime soon.