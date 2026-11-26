Priyansh Arya is not the only one who felt that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was batting like he was in a video game. Smashing 28 sixes out of the 53 balls you have faced just seems like the same, and even the UAE bowlers would be thinking how are they bowling so badly that almost every ball goes out of the park. It would be great for the Indian fans to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya bat together, as they will be able to unleash real madness in the game.