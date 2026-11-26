Priyansh Arya Opens Up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Historic Double Century
Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played historic knocks on the same day. As Priyansh scored 181 runs in SMAT, Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs off 53 balls in a List A game. Recently, Priyansh commented on the knock played by the young talent.
The Indian youngsters are rising at all levels in the game, etching their name into the record books. A few days back, Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were able to do the same across two different formats of the game. Priyansh Arya registered the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 innings, by smashing 181 against Tamil Nadu.
And on the same day, India A went against UAE in the Rising Stars tournament. In this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on to score 204 runs off 53 balls with 28 sixes, breaking various records in the List A format.
These were two historic knocks played by the young talents of the Indian team. While everyone was amazed with Priyansh’s knock too, he also commented on the explosive knock played by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He said, “I saw Vaibhav bat and it felt like he was playing a video game.”
Our Take
Priyansh Arya is not the only one who felt that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was batting like he was in a video game. Smashing 28 sixes out of the 53 balls you have faced just seems like the same, and even the UAE bowlers would be thinking how are they bowling so badly that almost every ball goes out of the park. It would be great for the Indian fans to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya bat together, as they will be able to unleash real madness in the game.