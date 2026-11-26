Morne Morkel Shares His Thoughts on Gurnoor Brar's Test Selection
Before the 2nd Test, Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel, talked about Gurnoor Brar. The leading wicket-taker for the team in ODI series is also a part of the Test side. Morkel commented on how his pace could help the team in the next match.
The Indian team is expected to have a change in its playing XI for the 2nd Test. While the batsmen were able to do well for the team in the opening game, the bowlers weren't able to take wickets at regular intervals. This led to the team having drawn a match which was almost considered as a win.
Following the game, there have been calls to make changes in the bowling line-up before the second Test. And it seems that the Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel, might just have confirmed the changes the team would have for this crucial game.
In a recent interview, he talked about Gurnoor Brar by saying, “There is a lot of excitement since Gurnoor Brar has joined the Indian team, with his pace and bounce. He is a guy that will be well suited to the conditions here. We will see how it goes.”
Our Take
With the bowling coach singing praises about Gurnoor Brar, it seems that he would be able to make it to the playing XI for the next game. And this also means that Mohammed Siraj may not get a chance to play for the team yet again. But it is still not confirmed as the final playing XI will be decided tomorrow when the toss takes place.