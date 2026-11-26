Demanding the two key players from Rajasthan Royals in place of one key all-rounder could have been a steal deal for Mumbai Indians. If this trade would have taken place, we would have been able to see Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma open for Mumbai Indians. And the bowling line-up would've been lethal, having Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah to start with the new ball.