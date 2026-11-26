Rejected Trade Deal Revealed: How Hardik Pandya Ended Up at PBKS
Rajasthan Royals were one of the strong contenders to get Hardik Pandya to their team. But in a shock move, it turned out to be Punjab Kings who got the Indian all-rounder to their team. Reports claim that MI wanted Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer from Rajasthan Royals.
It has been time since Hardik Pandya's trade deal ended, with the Indian all-rounder heading to Punjab Kings for the upcoming season. But before that, it should be noted that there were various teams involved in this deal. And all of them wanted to have Hardik Pandya on their side.
In this list, there was Rajasthan Royals too, as they once stood as the strong contenders to get him in their line-up. But things changed quickly leading him to be a part of Punjab Kings. In a swap deal, Arshdeep Singh arrived to Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings.
But now a shocking revelation has been made, as the reports have emerged about the trade deal between MI and RR which was put on table. Mumbai Indians wanted to have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer in place of Hardik Pandya, as the trade deal was rejected.
Our Take
Demanding the two key players from Rajasthan Royals in place of one key all-rounder could have been a steal deal for Mumbai Indians. If this trade would have taken place, we would have been able to see Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma open for Mumbai Indians. And the bowling line-up would've been lethal, having Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah to start with the new ball.