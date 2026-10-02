Abhishek Sharma to Leave SRH? Captaincy Plans Spark Fresh Twist
Abhishek Sharma might soon leave Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the new season. Reports claim that he is unhappy with the franchise giving the captaincy to Ishan Kishan. However, the CEO of SRH has denied reports of him being unhappy with the team.
The rumours around the IPL trade window are back, and this time, it is not Hardik Pandya who is the centre of attention. Instead, it is the dominant T20I batsman, Abhishek Sharma, who is looking forward to parting ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the coming season.
Reports suggest that Abhishek Sharma is currently unhappy with Sunrisers Hyderabad management. And the key reason behind the same is the fact that Ishan Kishan was given the captaincy of the team, when Pat Cummins was unavailable in the start of the previous season. Along with that, Cummins may also not be available for the team in the upcoming season as well.
He would be busy with the national duties, as Australia prepares for the World Cup and World Test Championship final. As Kishan is likely to get captaincy, Abhishek Sharma remains unhappy. However, the CEO of SRH was also asked about these reports, to which he denied by saying that they are not true.
Our Take
It remains to be seen what Abhishek Sharma will be doing in the upcoming months. While the CEO of SRH has confirmed that the reports of Abhishek being unhappy and leaving the franchise are not true, it still doesn't talk about the captaincy issues within the team. As of now, both Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have been doing well for the Indian team in T20Is.