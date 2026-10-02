Twitter Erupts as Richard Gleeson Starts Run-Up From the Boundary.

Richard Gleeson’s Unique Run-Up Leaves Twitter in Stitches
Richard Gleeson gave one of the funniest run ups to the fans lately. While he was playing in the Canada Super60, he started to take a run up from the boundary line. Fans are now talking about the same, as his position with the ball has left them in splits.
The Canada Super60 has given its own moments for the cricket fans to remember. And in its recent game, Richard Gleeson ensured that the fans are able to cherish what could have been the most memorable run up in the history of the tournament.
Against the Montreal Royal Tigers, Richard Gleeson decided to do the job well when his team had to defend the target. While he conceded just 19 runs and took a wicket in two overs, the main attention was caught by the run up he took for the same.
On a few occasions, he started to take his run up from the boundary line, which caught the attention of the fans.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Batsman Must be Tired
@mufaddal_vohra Batsman bc khada khada thakk jaata hoga 😭😭 Itni dur se bhag kar aata hai— Police911💀 (@MukeshGarg0771) October 2, 2026
The batsman would have been tired while waiting for Richard Gleeson to bowl the delivery. Since he was actually coming to bowl from the boundary line.
Mr Bean Reference
@mufaddal_vohra Meanwhile batsman 👇 https://t.co/GCoEV1P6LD— Subhash Shankarr (@subhash_shankar) October 2, 2026
A Twitter user gave the reference to Mr Bean for the same. A famous meme of Mr Bean shows him waiting in the wide field and even resting for a while, which would have been the batsman’s situation.
Comparison
@mufaddal_vohra jadeja & kuldeep finish an over before that run-up 😭— Royal (@royalpinto007) October 2, 2026
By the time Richard Gleeson would be completing his run up, Ravindra Jadeja would be able to finish his over. This is a big comparison, since Jadeja has been quick with overs.
He Covers More
@mufaddal_vohra Bro covers more distance in his run-up than I do in my weekly cardio.— Het Savalia (@imHsavalia) October 2, 2026
A Twitter user might just have made a comparison of Gleeson with himself. Gleeson covered more distance in his run up than he did in his entire weekly cardio.