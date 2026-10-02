Indian Spin Star Yuzvendra Chahal Retires From Red-Ball Cricket
Yuzvendra Chahal has announced his retirement from first class cricket, after the recent County Championship edition. He posted on his Instagram, talking about his retirement. Moreover, Chahal also talked about his hunger to play for the Indian team once again.
Another Indian talent has called off his time in the longest format of the game. And this time, it is Yuzvendra Chahal, who dominated a lot in first class cricket, but didn't get the required opportunities for the Indian team. After he played in the last County Championship game, he announced his retirement via Instagram.
Chahal has confirmed that he won't be playing in the longest format of the game anymore, as he has played his last game at Lord's. At the same time, he also confirmed that his main focus will now remain on the white ball formats, as he aims to be back in the Indian team for ODIs and T20Is.
In his Instagram post, one could easily see the dedication Chahal has shown towards the idea of making an international comeback. While he has been a part of the Indian team for a few tournaments, it has been a long time since fans actually watched him play for the team.
Our Take
Yuzvendra Chahal wanted to be a part of the Indian team in the red ball format, but he went on to end his career without being able to do the same. Still, the figures show that he has been an extraordinary spinner even in the domestic circuit, who held experience not just for the Indian pitches, but even for the English conditions. It now remains to be seen whether he will be able to make his comeback for the Indian team in ODIs or T20Is or not.