Yuzvendra Chahal wanted to be a part of the Indian team in the red ball format, but he went on to end his career without being able to do the same. Still, the figures show that he has been an extraordinary spinner even in the domestic circuit, who held experience not just for the Indian pitches, but even for the English conditions. It now remains to be seen whether he will be able to make his comeback for the Indian team in ODIs or T20Is or not.