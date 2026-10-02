India A Hold Their Nerve to Secure Thrilling Draw Against Australia A
India A have shown a dramatic fight in the second test against Australia A. While standing nine wickets down, the team still managed to pull off a draw. Yash Rathod and Tushar Deshpande remained the star in the game, as they managed to score well.
The Test series between India A and Australia A has officially come to an end. And this series has been one to remember, as the India A team managed to give a strong fight on the final day of the game. The team was given a huge target of 365 runs, as they already stood at 28/1 after the end of day three.
On the final day of the game, Tushar Deshpande stood at the crease as the night watchman. While everyone expected that he would get out soon, he showcased his courage for the team. He went on to score 52 runs for the team, playing a massive total of 119 balls.
Yash Rathod kept the target in his mind, as he went on to bash the Australian bowlers. He managed to score 80 runs off 138 balls, but after his wicket, the match was handled by Shams Mulani, who scored 29 runs off 131 balls. Eventually, India A finished at 310/9 after batting 103 overs.
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal was able to collect the trophy of the unofficial Test series, and all due to skills and determination shown by the Indian batsmen. There are a lot of positives which the team will be able to take from this series, as the preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have now officially started.