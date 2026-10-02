Talking about his intentions for the next World Cup, Rohit Sharma said, “I'm looking forward to 2027 ODI World Cup. I'm Looking what lies ahead for me, there's something interesting & challenging tours coming up for me. So I'm always looking forward how I can do my best and how I can prepare well. I'm constantly thinking of ways of contributing to the success of the team. My mindset and intent these things never change, always remains same.”