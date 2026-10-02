Rohit Sharma Makes His 2027 World Cup Intentions Crystal Clear
Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he is ready for the 2027 World Cup. With some business being left unfinished, he aims to complete the same in the upcoming edition. Rohit also showed his brilliance with the bat, scoring a ton against West Indies in 2nd ODI.
Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he is coming for the World Cup 2027. Last time when he led India in the big tournament, the team unwantedly fell short in the final clash. And since then, things have gone well for the Hitman in every tournament he played.
He went on to lead India in the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025. And in both of these events, the Indian team went on to continue its dominant form to win the titles. But none of the title wins have been able to cover up for the loss which the team suffered in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia.
Talking about his intentions for the next World Cup, Rohit Sharma said, “I'm looking forward to 2027 ODI World Cup. I'm Looking what lies ahead for me, there's something interesting & challenging tours coming up for me. So I'm always looking forward how I can do my best and how I can prepare well. I'm constantly thinking of ways of contributing to the success of the team. My mindset and intent these things never change, always remains same.”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma looking forward at the 2027 World Cup is making things quite clear for the selectors. They cannot overlook the Hitman to bring down the young talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal to the game. It should be noted that Rohit turns himself into a different beast when he is playing for India in the ICC events.