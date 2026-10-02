ICC Introduces Major New Rules for ODI and T20I Cricket
The ICC has brought down some big changes for the ODI and T20I formats. Intervals following the innings have now been reduced to 15 minutes, and even 10 minutes when possible. With the new rules, coaches will also be able to enter the field during the drinks break.
A few hours ago, the ICC made some changes officially in the T20I and ODI formats of the game. While these changes don't directly impact the game but they will be having an impact on the strategies which the teams will be using during the same.
The first change is related to the break intervals in T20Is, which has been reduced to 15 minutes. It might even be dropped down to 10 minutes, if some part of the play is lost. Another change which has been made is related to the drinks break across the two formats of the game.
With the new rules, even the coaches will now be able to enter the field during the drinks break along with their delegates. Along with that, the leg side wide ball rule, which has been on a trial period in the men's cricket, has now been implemented fully in the game.
Our Take
These rules are now effective in every ODI and T20I match, which will be played. While the first two rules may not be having much impact on the game as a whole, the rule related to the leg side wide was already being practiced under trial. Now that the trial has been successful, the ICC decided to make it a permanent part of the game. Moreover, teams will be able to enjoy more strategic gameplay, since the coaches will now be able to enter the field during the drinks break.