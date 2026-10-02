These rules are now effective in every ODI and T20I match, which will be played. While the first two rules may not be having much impact on the game as a whole, the rule related to the leg side wide was already being practiced under trial. Now that the trial has been successful, the ICC decided to make it a permanent part of the game. Moreover, teams will be able to enjoy more strategic gameplay, since the coaches will now be able to enter the field during the drinks break.