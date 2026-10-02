A Look at India’s Complete Schedule for ODI World Cup 2027
The schedule for the Indian team in the ODI World Cup 2027 has been revealed. India stands in the same group as Australia, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Moreover, the team will begin its campaign with the same team against whom they ended their previous World Cup campaign.
The ICC has officially revealed the schedule of the 2027 World Cup. The groups have been divided, as India is set to be in the same group as Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe. Let's take a look at India's schedule for the Group stages:
- India vs Australia: October 7, Cape Town
- India vs Pakistan: October 10, Johannesburg
- India vs Afghanistan: October 14, Tshwane
- India vs Qualifier A: October 17, Bloemfontein
- India vs Zimbabwe: October 20, Victoria Falls
Along with that, the ICC has also given a pre-seeded schedule for the Super Seven stages. This schedule has been listed out by the ICC, predicting the teams which could advance to the next stage from the group stages.
Here's India's schedule according to the same:
- India vs Australia: October 28, Victoria Falls
- India vs South Africa: October 31, Johannesburg
- India vs New Zealand: November 4, Paarl
- India vs Pakistan: November 7, Cape Town
- India vs England: November 11, Gqeberha
- India vs Sri Lanka: November 14, Durban
This could be India's possible schedule, but it might be subject to changes for Super 7, depending on the qualification.
Our Take
The schedule for the Indian team in the ODI World Cup looks tight. The team will be facing its arch rivals Pakistan twice in the tournament, and will also seek revenge from Australia, who defeated them in the finals of the previous edition. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have some unfinished business, as both of them play their last World Cup together.