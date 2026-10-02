India Likely to Play Six ODIs in South Africa Ahead of World Cup
The Indian team is likely to play in a six match ODI series in South Africa next year. This comes in as preparation for the ODI World Cup, whose schedule has been released. With more ODIs coming for the Indian team, fans remember the last time India went on a tour of South Africa.
The schedule of the ODI World Cup has been released, and it brings some sort of clarity for the BCCI, to schedule the further ODI series for more preparations. In order to boost the team for the big tournament, it has been reported that India will be having a tour of South Africa.
The BCCI is currently looking forward to scheduling a six match ODI series against South Africa, which will help the players to actually know about the pitch conditions for the big tournament. And this will be the time when fans will be able to watch more of the ODI action ahead of the World Cup.
The last time India went on a tour of South Africa for six ODIs, the visitors were able to win the series by 5-1. Virat Kohli, then skipper of the Indian team, was the highest run-scorer in the series with a massive total of 558 runs in six innings with 3 centuries and one half-century.
Our Take
With the Indian team likely to be back in South Africa, it comes as a massive boost for the fans and the team itself. Virat Kohli, who has been in sublime touch in the Proteas conditions, might not be able to wait till the series gets official. He has already been doing well for the team, and will now be eager to give his best to aim for 100 tons in international cricket.