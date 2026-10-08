Kagiso Rabada to Miss First Test Against Australia After Injury.

South Africa’s Star Bowler Unavailable for First Test Against Australia
Kagiso Rabada won't be available for South Africa in the first Test against Australia. As the series starts tomorrow, the Proteas have been dealt with a major blow due to his unavailability. It has been reported that Anrich Nortje will be playing in this game.
The Test series between South Africa and Australia will be starting from tomorrow, as fans await to see which team gets the better edge. However, right before the first game, the Proteas suffered with a major injury blow. Kagiso Rabada was named in the squad but his availability was subject to fitness clearance.
Still, he will not be available for the team in the first test match against Australia. As he continues to recover from his hamstring injury, it is also necessary for the Proteas to manage his workload well. Due to this reason, he has been pulled out of the first test, as the team remains without a key pacer.
However, reports also suggest that Anrich Nortje will be picked in his place in the game. Nortje has made a comeback to the Test side which no one expected, and replacing Rabada in the match will be putting up a lot of pressure on him to lead the pace bowling attack.
Our Take
Right before the first Test match against Australia, the South African side suffered a major injury blow. If Rabada would have been available for the team, it would have been good for them to put pressure on the Aussies right from the first test. As Rabada continues to recover from his injury, Anrich Nortje will be keen to seize this opportunity and do well for the side in his comeback match.