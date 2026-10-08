Khawaja Meets Cummins as Sandpapergate Secrets Emerge in New Book.

Usman Khawaja Discusses Sandpapergate Book Revelations With Pat Cummins
Usman Khawaja is about to release his new book named Sabr. In this book, there is a chapter dedicated to the famous Sandpapergate Scandal, which took place in 2018. Reports suggest that Khawaja has met Cummins to discuss the things which have been included in the same.
As the series between South Africa and Australia comes closer, the sandpapergate scandal is also back in the headlines. Former Australian batsman, Usman Khawaja, is currently working on his book Sabr, which is expected to be released soon. For this, he has also met the Australian captain, Pat Cummins.
The meeting was particularly done to discuss the contents in the same, related to the chapter of the sandpapergate scandal. It has been reported that Khawaja has initiated the conversation regarding the same with the skipper. This book will be revisiting the infamous scandal, where Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper in the Test series against South Africa.
Eventually, three Australian players, including Cameron Bancroft, Steven Smith, and David Warner received a ban from the game. The book written by Usman Khawaja is expected to be published in November 2026, as the fans await to check the same.
Our Take
The sandpapergate scandal will forever remain one of the most popular scandals in the history of the game. Now that Usman Khawaja has retired from the game, he wants to publish a book regarding his career both on and off the field, it is also necessary for the Australian skipper Pat Cummins to know whether it is good to go or not. If the book has something which shall not be printed, the changes could be made before it gets published.