Khawaja Meets Cummins as Sandpapergate Secrets Emerge in New Book.

The sandpapergate scandal will forever remain one of the most popular scandals in the history of the game. Now that Usman Khawaja has retired from the game, he wants to publish a book regarding his career both on and off the field, it is also necessary for the Australian skipper Pat Cummins to know whether it is good to go or not. If the book has something which shall not be printed, the changes could be made before it gets published.