Suryakumar Yadav No Longer in India's Selection Plans?
Suryakumar Yadav has been working hard to ensure he gains a national comeback. But a BCCI source confirmed that the selectors are not having the former Indian captain in plans for the future. Does this also mean the end for the SKY?
Suryakumar Yadav has been on the headlines once again, as fans have been calling for his comeback in the shortest format of the game. He was able to lead the Indian team to win the T20 World Cup at home, but things didn't turn out well for him after the same.
Following the tournament, Suryakumar was dropped immediately from the team and Shreyas Iyer replaced him as a captain. And since then, the former skipper has been working hard to ensure that he gets back to the side as soon as possible. Due to this reason, he is also playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
In the four games which have been played in the tournament so far, he has managed to give brilliant performances in the majority of them. But to everyone's shock, a BCCI source has reported that the selectors are not having Suryakumar Yadav in their plans to make a T20I comeback.
Our Take
Suryakumar Yadav might just have played his last T20 World Cup, and if it is the end of his T20 career, he would be happy that he ended as a World Cup winning skipper. But the urge to make a comeback to the national side will still remain a source of motivation for the former skipper.