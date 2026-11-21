Twitter Erupts as KL Rahul Smashes Yet Another SENA Century
KL Rahul has become Classy Rahul once again with a brilliant SENA knock. He managed to post a century for the Indian team in the first Test against New Zealand, taking advantage of the batting track. With this, fans on twitter just can't keep their calm.
KL Rahul has dominated for the Indian team once again in the SENA nations. His batting has been absolutely phenomenal in the longest format of the game, as Rahul aims to ensure that the Indian team gets the higher chance of winning this game.
New Zealand was able to post 368 runs in the first innings of the game. While this total seemed challenging for the Indian team, but the Indian batting line-up has managed to do its best at this ground.
Opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal, he was able to give a strong start by keeping one end firm. He batted with Jaiswal, Padikkal, and even the Indian skipper Shubman Gill. This eventually helped him to score 136 runs before losing his wicket.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Best After Sehwag
Is KL Rahul the best Test opener for India after Sehwag? (21st century) https://t.co/gsbXit2cPE— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 21, 2026
The Indian team already had a best opener in Test in the form of Sehwag. Now the position for the second best could be given to KL Rahul.
SENApati
Tough conditions, tougher SENApati Rahul 🫡🇮🇳 https://t.co/WsZk4NwOMP— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 21, 2026
KL Rahul could be termed as the SENApati of the Indian team. He only performs well when the team plays in SENA countries.
Everything
KL 😎 https://t.co/21RxbMzkmW— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 21, 2026
KL Rahul can play for the team in the top order, in the middle order, as a finisher, and even play a Test knock in the World Cup final.
Is it True?
KL Rahul in SENA tests : 1st Test match 2nd/3rd/4th test https://t.co/9DmU0zp2rT— INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MEMES (IIM) (@ShubhenduMurari) November 20, 2026
One of the Twitter users highlighted how Rahul performs in the different games of the series. He does well in the first and fails in the rest.