Twitter Reacts as Harry Brook Destroys Australia in 1st T20I!
Harry Brook showcased his dominance against Australia once again. In the first T20I against the Aussies, he went on to score 65 runs off just 28 balls. Fans have given massive reactions to the same, as his performances gain attention for IPL auction.
The first T20I of the England tour of Australia started and it turned out to be a show for Harry Brook. With England batting first in this game, the team didn't receive a good start with Phil Salt getting out for a golden duck.
But Harry Brook was able to keep the innings calm, with the chaos he caused against the bowlers. Coming in to bat on the second ball of the innings, he went on to score 65 runs off just 28 balls with 4 fours and 6 sixes. His knock played a key role to help England post down a massive total of 187/9 in 20 overs.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Madman
CAPTAIN HARRY BROOK MADNESS - 65 runs from just 28 balls, he is a madman in all formats for England 🔥 https://t.co/AzGIiCPv2W— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 21, 2026
Harry Brook could be named as the Madman for England across all formats of the game. He has been doing well in all three formats, dominating without any issues.
Auction is Coming
If Brook registers himself for IPL auctions, he might end up being the highest paid this season. https://t.co/9SLtzwxf1O— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 21, 2026
Harry Brook should consider registering himself in the auction. If he does, he will be able to bag a huge amount and probably be the biggest pick.
That's Rude
HARRY BROOK THATS RUDE !!!!! https://t.co/QzKsjQbXhg— Vishhh (@vitaminkohli) November 21, 2026
Harry Brook was smashing Riley Meredith like he was a club bowler. He should realise that he is playing an international match and give some respect.
Fancode Survives
Bas Aisi Batting Dekhne Ke Liye Fancode Ko Paise Deta Hu 😍 Harry Brook U Beauty ❤️ https://t.co/scGDLwsEMx— ARSALAN X KKR (@kkrianforever) November 21, 2026
Fans have been buying Fancode subscriptions due to one reason. To watch Harry Brook dominate the opposition with his batting.