South Africa vs Australia Test Sees Empty Stands Despite WTC Final Rematch
The Test match between Australia and South Africa has drawn a lot of attention. Visuals show that fans have not visited the venue to attend the game, as the Durban Stadium remains empty. This raises questions on the game's popularity in the nation which will be hosting the World Cup next year.
The Test series between South Africa and Australia has just started, and it has been a concern for the Proteas when it comes to the venue. While they have done well at their home-ground, the problems have been related to the empty stadiums which were spotted in the first Test.
Visuals showed that hardly a single fan was present in the entire stadium to watch the game. And this has been quite concerning for the ICC and Cricket South Africa too. It remains to be seen whether the venue will be filling out for the remainder of the day or not.
But the craze around the series between South Africa and Australia had been real. After the sandpapergate scandal in 2018, Australia faced South Africa for the first time today at the Proteas home-ground. Even after that, the support from the fans has not been visible at the venue.
Our Take
The stadium has not been entirely empty but it has also not been filled as expected. This is exactly what has caused a concern for the fans, noting that the upcoming World Cup will also be hosted in South Africa. One factor due to which fans might not have visited the venue is the heat, as the temperatures are soaring high in Durban.