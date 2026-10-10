BCCI Invites IPL Stakeholders to Discuss Plans for 20th Edition
The BCCI has now started to make preparations for the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League. Reports suggest that the franchise owners, team CEOs, and state associations have been invited for a meeting. This meeting will help to know about the issues and lessons from the previous seasons.
The BCCI is now working on the IPL 2027 edition, which will also be the 20th season of the tournament. Reports suggest that a meeting has been called upon by the board to discuss things about the same. It also comes at a time when the board has decided to have a grand celebration for the same.
In this meeting, those who are invited include IPL franchise owners, team chief executive officers, state associations that have hosted matches, and broadcasters. Devajit Saikia, the Secretary of BCCI, has said that this meeting will talk about the issues from the previous seasons, stakeholder issues, and also improve the planning for the tournament.
This meeting is expected to be a major development in the case of IPL 2027, which will be a historic season, marking the 20th edition of the same.
Our Take
The BCCI has shifted its focus to the Indian Premier League, noting the fact that the tournament auction will be taking place soon. Along with that, the main focus of this meeting will not just be on the improvements to be made in the tournament, it will also be on the ways they would celebrate the upcoming season of the tournament in the best way possible.