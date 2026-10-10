Shai Hope’s ‘250? Cool’ Reply to Shubman Gill Goes Viral
Shai Hope and Shubman Gill have taken jibes at each other now. After India won the 2nd ODI chasing down a target of 406, Gill posted a photo with the caption, ‘406? Cool.’ Shai Hope replied to the same with his own post, when he helped West Indies to chase down 250.
The banter has started between India and West Indies, and fans on Twitter are absolutely loving it. After India won the second ODI, chasing down a target of 406 runs, Shubman Gill remained the star as he scored a double century in this game. Following this, he also made a post on his Instagram account.
The post was captioned, ‘406? Cool’. And it seems that the post was seen by Shai Hope, the West Indies skipper, in a negative way. He decided to take revenge for the same, which he eventually took in the second T20I against India.
As India went on to post a total of 249 runs, Shai Hope remained the star in the chase. He went on to score a century, leading West Indies to win. After this game, he posted photos on his Instagram, but the caption was ‘250? Cool’, mimicking what was done by Shubman Gill.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
The Difference
@CricCrazyJohns Gill in ODIs only while hope in both format— Unemployed (@Faaltu_insaann) October 10, 2026
Shubman Gill dominated against the West Indies only in the ODI format. But Shai Hope has done well against India across both formats of the game.
Won't be Remembered
@CricCrazyJohns It won't be. It's a bilateral that will be forgotten by the next series.— SR (@dhinka_cheeka) October 10, 2026
This banter between Shai Hope and Shubman Gill may not be remembered by the fans for a long time. After all, it's just banter which started in a bilateral series.
Shreyas Paid for It
🚨🚨🚨 Shubman Gill’s Instagram caption game is so elite that even WI captain Shai Hope is copying his captions after cooking Shreyas Iyer’s lead India in T20Is. 😭😭 https://t.co/lmY95ULpVG— Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) October 9, 2026
The captions game by Shubman Gill has been going well on the internet. And it is so good that Shai Hope copied it after beating Shreyas Iyer LED team in T20Is.