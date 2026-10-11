The match will be played at Holkar Stadium, which is known for its batter-friendly conditions, with short boundaries and quick outfield. The ball will be able to come onto the bat nicely, which will reward both clean and aggressive hitters. Pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball, but inaccurate lengths will be punished. Cutters and spinners will be able to do well once the ball gets old. Temperatures are expected around 24–29°C, with moderate humidity, light winds and mostly clear skies. Some dew could develop during the second innings, potentially helping the chasing side.