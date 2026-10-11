Kuldeep Yadav’s Bowling Masterclass Powers India to 13-Run Win
India took the series lead to 2-1 by defeating West Indies in the third T20I at Holkar Stadium. The team started off by posting 174 runs on the board, following which Kuldeep Yadav took crucial wickets in the middle overs to detail West Indies in the chase.
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Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Holkar Stadium, which is known for its batter-friendly conditions, with short boundaries and quick outfield. The ball will be able to come onto the bat nicely, which will reward both clean and aggressive hitters. Pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball, but inaccurate lengths will be punished. Cutters and spinners will be able to do well once the ball gets old. Temperatures are expected around 24–29°C, with moderate humidity, light winds and mostly clear skies. Some dew could develop during the second innings, potentially helping the chasing side.
Toss
West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first. Eager to repeat what they did in the last game, the team aims to allow India to score well before they chase down when the dew arrives.
Lineups
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
Match Report
The true bounce at this venue encouraged India to get through an attacking start, but the West Indies seamers ensured that the first six overs were costly. Abhishek Sharma was able to find two boundaries before Shamar Joseph removed him with an edge, as Sanju Samson also lost his wicket while attempting to clear deep square. India scored 51/2 after six overs.
Ishan Kishan was able to counterattack by targeting the straight boundary, as Shreyas Iyer rotated strike against Akeal Hosein. The duo had a 63-run stand, before Roston Chase removed Ishan Kishan for 42. Iyer lost his wicket after scoring 36, as Gudakesh Motie restricted Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube from scoring runs. India finished at the score of 174/7, with Naman Dhir adding 19 runs late in the innings.
West Indies had a good start in the chase, as Shai Hope and Kamil Pooran reached 44 runs in the powerplay, targeting the occasional over-pitched deliveries by Mayank Yadav. Axar Patel helped to slow down the scoring rate, as he also removed Hope for 28. Kuldeep Yadav stepped in to remove Pooran and Rovman Powell in quick succession, putting the visitors at 86/4.
Sherfane Rutherford was able to keep the chase alive with his boundaries. But India brought Abhishek Sharma for one over, as he removed Rutherford for 39. This forced West Indies to rebuild rather than boost according to the required rate. Romario Shepherd struck two sixes against Arshdeep Singh, but Mayank returned for the 18th over to remove him. West Indies needed 24 runs off the last two overs, but they managed to score just 11. India won the game by 13 runs, taking the series lead to 2-1.
Player of the Match
Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his crucial wickets in the middle overs, as it played a role for the team to restrict West Indies from chasing down the target.