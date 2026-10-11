With Ravichandran Smaran showing his red hot form in the longest format of the game, he will be eager to continue it even in overseas conditions. It should be noted that the Indian team has not won a Test match in New Zealand for a long time. And for this, the series which will be played by India A will be playing a crucial role. Smaran will now be keen to continue this form against the Kiwis and eventually earn his maiden call up for the Indian team in the crucial series against New Zealand.