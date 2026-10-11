Ravichandran Smaran’s Red-Ball Dominance Continues Ahead of New Zealand Tour
Ravichandran Smaran has shown his impressive form yet again in the red ball format. Leading Karnataka, he was on the crease when the team stood at 22/4. Smaran went on to score 126 from that stage, as he waits for the India A series against New Zealand.
The Ranji Trophy has given a stage to Ravichandran Smaran once again to showcase his impressive form in the red ball format. He has already been selected for the India A team in the tour of New Zealand. At the same time, he is leading Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.
With the tournament starting today, Karnataka went against Andhra Pradesh. The top order batsmen such as KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Karun Nair failed to perform, as Smaran watched the team at the score of 22/4 from the other end.
This is where he decided to take the charge, as he went on to score yet another brilliant century. He went on to finish his innings by scoring 126 runs, as Karnataka finished at 274, recovering well from an early setback.
Our Take
With Ravichandran Smaran showing his red hot form in the longest format of the game, he will be eager to continue it even in overseas conditions. It should be noted that the Indian team has not won a Test match in New Zealand for a long time. And for this, the series which will be played by India A will be playing a crucial role. Smaran will now be keen to continue this form against the Kiwis and eventually earn his maiden call up for the Indian team in the crucial series against New Zealand.