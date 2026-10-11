Twitter Erupts as Ruturaj Gaikwad Struggles in Australia A Series
Ruturaj Gaikwad has once again failed to register a big score for India A in the series against Australia A. In the third ODI against them, he was only able to post 33 runs for the team, ending the series with 60 runs in three games. Fans on Twitter have started to make memes on the same.
The series between India A and Australia A has ended for Ruturaj Gaikwad. The captain of the team has not been able to do well with the bat, as he managed to score just 60 runs for the team in all three games combined.
After scoring 15 and 12 runs respectively in the first two games, it was hoped that he would do well in the third ODI. Even though he got a good start to the game, he was not able to continue the same and reach a good score. He lost his wicket with an inside edge which went onto the stumps, ending his innings at the score of 33.
Following his dismissal, fans on Twitter have reacted in the most hilarious way possible:
Captaincy Destroyed It
Captaincy pressure is destroying the batting career of our beloved Ruturaj Gaikwad. Still some brainless people want him as captain. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/6XJZKkCtGh— The Brevis (@Ben10Brevis) October 11, 2026
Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been able to do well for the team when he was the captain of the team. Still there are some fans who want him to be the skipper of the team.
Move On CSK
CSK should move on from Ruturaj Gaikwad 😕 https://t.co/Fs7WYZjFB1— अभि 🇮🇳 (@abhi7781_) October 11, 2026
Chennai Super Kings should really move on from Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has not been able to do well for the Indian team in this format of the game too, in his recent games.
Tribute to Hardik
Remember when Ruturaj scored 77 on Dhoni’s birthday vs Zimbabwe 😭 https://t.co/nzFfdYRInI— Sanju ☢️ (@SixerSanju) October 11, 2026
Ruturaj Gaikwad got dismissed at the score of 33 runs for a reason. He has given a tribute to Hardik Pandya, who is having his birthday today.
Gaikwad for BGT
Ruturaj Gaikwad for BGT next year. Who says no? https://t.co/l8w6WFP2xS— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 11, 2026
Taking a look at Ruturaj Gaikwad’s performances, he would be able to make it to the Indian team. But it will be in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as he played almost a Test knock.