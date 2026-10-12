England Set to Appoint Eric Simons as Test Bowling Coach Under Stephen Fleming.

Stephen Fleming Brings CSK Connection to England! Eric Simons Set for Major Test Coaching Role
England are to hire former Chennai Super Kings coach Eric Simons to join Stephen Fleming as the national side's bowling coach ahead of the South Africa series.
A report reveals England will hire the former Sussex spinner to be the Test coach under new head coach Stephen Fleming. The appointment would add another familiar name to England's coaching fold from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Fleming and Simons have already played for the same side in the T20 leagues for CSK and Joburg Super Kings, and in Major League Cricket for Texas Super Kings. It is believed that Simons, the first major signing for Fleming's backroom staff ahead of England's Test series against South Africa, which begins on December 17 in Johannesburg.
On October 12, England is set to announce their new central contracts and reportedly appoint Simons as well. The former South African international has played 23 ODIs, taking 33 wickets, and has taken 330 wickets in 123 first-class games.
Meanwhile, Brendon McCullum will retain his role as England's white-ball manager, and Kevin Pietersen is now set to be a batting consultant for the country ahead of the World Cup campaign.
Our Take
Eric Simons' likely signing suggests a preference for Stephen Fleming to work with trusted colleagues as he prepares England's Test team. They have worked together in various T20 leagues, which will help create a familiar environment for them. But the same techniques won't be applicable in international red-ball cricket. As England separates its Test captain from its white-ball coach, Simons might be more of a factor in the team's bowling plans before the South Africa series.