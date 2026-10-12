Ravindra Jadeja Finds His Rhythm in Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy Opener
Ravindra Jadeja has made his return to the longest format of the game. As the Indian team prepares for the series against New Zealand, he has shown impressive form in Ranji Trophy. Against Chhattisgarh, he went on to smash yet another first class hundred in style.
Ravindra Jadeja has made his return to the longest format of the game, eager for his preparations for the big series against New Zealand. He joined up with the Saurashtra state team to represent them in the Ranji Trophy.
Jadeja became a part of the playing XI in the match against Chhattisgarh. And with the team batting first, he decided to take up the advantage while stepping into bat in the middle order. He came in to bat at number five, as he went on to score yet another century.
He was able to smash 102 runs for the team off 209 balls, which helped Saurashtra to stabilize their innings and eventually finish off to a better total. This also shows that Ravindra Jadeja is now fully prepared for the Test series against New Zealand, as he sets his eyes to do well for Saurashtra with the ball as well.
Our Take
Ravindra Jadeja has displayed some brilliant performances in the longest format of the game. Even though his form in the ODI format has not been as good as expected, he has done well in the Test format. Whether it is with the ball or bat, he just goes on to contribute for the team as much as he wants.