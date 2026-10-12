Twitter Reacts as Marnus Labuschagne’s Test Century Drought Continues
Marnus Labuschagne has failed to bring up a ton in the Test format, yet again. He managed to score just 37 runs in the two innings each against South Africa. This has now extended his Test century drought to 44 innings, as he waits to find his rhythm back.
Marnus Labuschagne's form has now been a moment of concern for the Australian cricket team. It has now been 44 innings since he last scored a century for the Aussies in the longest format of the game. Even as the series against South Africa started, he didn't have a good run.
In the first Test match against South Africa, he was dismissed in the 30s once again. And what's more interesting is the fact that he lost his wicket after scoring 37 runs off 58 balls in both innings. With his drought of scoring a ton in the longest format extending, the selectors have a moment to worry.
He last scored a century for Australia in this format in July 2023, and since then, he has struggled to maintain his form.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
You Never Know
Marnus Labuschagne was supposed to be the next Steve Smith and the best Test cricketer of his generation.— Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) October 12, 2026
But you never know what destiny has in store for you. Unlucky fella. 💔
Marnus Labuschagne was supposed to be the next Steve Smith for Australia. But look where destiny has taken him in the game.
Last Time
Last time Marnus labuschange scored a century— ByesAndLies (@ByesAndLies) October 12, 2026
- Rohit Sharma was india captain
- India had only 1 t20 wc
- Ms Dhoni was CSK Captain
- Rcb was trophyless
- Virat Kohli had 76 international centuries
- Twitter was Twitter, Not X
- Chandrayaan-3 hadn't landed on the Moon yet
A Twitter user reminded us how the world was the last time Marnus Labuschagne scored a Test century. The biggest difference is that India had just one T20 World Cup at that time.
No Chance?
I think after this WTC no chance for him to continue— Part_Time_Batman (@K57106) October 12, 2026
After the current World Test Championship cycle, it seems that there is no chance for Marnus Labuschagne to continue. Who will the Aussies bring as a replacement?
Grinds Well
44 innings and people still act like hes washed. the numbers dont lie but neither does the way he grinds every single one out.— Laura❣️ (@laura_fluffball) October 12, 2026
It should be said that centuries don't matter when it comes to the longest format. He has been grinding well for the team and was also seen in good form in this game.