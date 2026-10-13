India Tour Set to Deliver Major Financial Boost for New Zealand Cricket
The Indian team will tour New Zealand for an all format series later this month. And with the board struggling with its finances, this tour will help them to boost the revenue by 50%. Projected figures which could be made with the help of this series goes upto 54 crore rupees.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is anticipating a considerable financial windfall from India's upcoming multi-format tour as revenue is estimated to be up about 50% on a normal year. The series is likely to enable the board to generate over NZ$10 million (around ₹54 crore) in revenue in FY 2027.
The series to be played in India has been planned on October 22 and December 1, 2026, and will consist of five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. In terms of number of matches, the 12 game series will be New Zealand Cricket's biggest international tour inbound to date.
Geoff Allott, NZC chief executive, pointed out India's significance in revenue generation to sustain grassroots cricket and community programmes. The infusion of funds follows a NZ$7.3 million shortfall projected for the 2025–26 budget year.
Although the numbers are positive, NZC wants to secure a more diversified source of revenue as well as seeking more financial security in the long term with the expectation of additional income streams other than the higher number of bilaterals.
Our Take
The India tour of New Zealand won't just be helping the Indian players to have some more experience in the SENA conditions. This series will be equally important for the Kiwis in terms of finances and experience as well. Since this will be the last tour of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to New Zealand, it is expected to bring a lot to both boards.