Rishabh Pant Suffers Injury Setback Ahead of India’s New Zealand Test Series
Rishabh Pant will be missing out on the India A series in the tour of New Zealand. Confirming his unavailability, the BCCI informed that he has suffered with a left side strain, from which he is recovering. Kumar Kushagra has been named as a replacement for the team.
In a few days, the Indian team will be on a tour of New Zealand, which also includes the unofficial Tests. This two match series was set to be a moment for the Indian stars to prepare themselves for the bigger challenge, but the team has suffered a major setback right before the same.
Rishabh Pant, the wicket-keeper of the side, has been ruled out of the series for India A tour of New Zealand. He won't be playing the same as he continues to recover from the left side strain which he suffered a few weeks back.
The BCCI made it official with its recent post, as they also announced a replacement for Rishabh Pant. Kumar Kushagra will now be joining the team in his place, as he aims to give his best for the India A team in the crucial series against New Zealand.
Our Take
Even though the BCCI has named Kumar Kushagra as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, the major concern will still be regarding the injury of the wicket-keeper. He has been an experienced star in the Indian team, and his availability remains crucial for the series against New Zealand. This series will be determining whether India will be able to keep its hopes alive for the World Test Championship final or not.