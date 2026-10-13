Twitter Reacts as Shubman Gill Wins ICC Player of the Month Award
Shubman Gill has won yet another ICC award for the month of September. With his performances in the ODI series against West Indies, he was able to win the Player of the Month award yet again. This has also allowed Gill to create history in the game.
Shubman Gill has etched history in the game once again. And this time it has been related to the ICC awards, as he has been named as the Player of the month once again. This award was introduced a few months back by the ICC, as Gill had already won it four times.
But to create a record of his own, he decided to dominate for the Indian team once again. In the month of September, he gave some prolific performances for the team across Test and ODI format, with the series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.
He was nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award, along with Abhishek Sharma. With the awards being announced, he was being named as the Player of the Month once again.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
September was Class
@mufaddal_vohra well deserved for gill, september was just class from start to end. that smooth cover drive is my favourite thing to watch with chai— Not An Xpert Here (@NotAnXpertHere) October 13, 2026
It can be said that Shubman Gill deserves to be the ICC Player of the Month. He was able to display pure class from the start of the month till the end.
Nice Question
@mufaddal_vohra What happened to 2025 ICC awards? Sidha agle saal?— 𝒜ℬ (@AB_THE_BOSS) October 13, 2026
The ICC is yet to announce its awards for the 2025 year. And they are actively naming the players who are winning awards every month.
Another Level
@mufaddal_vohra Well deserved! Fastest double century in ODIs + fifth Player of the Month award. Shubman Gill is on another level right now. 👏🇮🇳— wobble (@its_ur_millie) October 13, 2026
Shubman Gill is currently on a whole different level. He has scored a double century lately in the ODI format and even went on to win the Player of the Month award.