Twitter Erupts as Pat Cummins Deals Temba Bavuma His First Test Loss as Captain
Temba Bavuma has been handed his first ever defeat as a captain in the Test format. In the first Test match against Australia, his team suffered a loss while trying to survive it all on the final day. Aussies were able to win the game by a huge margin of 214 runs.
Temba Bavuma has created a legacy of his own, being one of the most successful Test captains for the Proteas. But it seems that the most successful Test Captain for the team is also having a weakness, and it turned out to be the Aussies, the same team against whom he won the WTC final.
For the first time since the sandpaper scandal, the Aussies returned to South Africa for a Test series. But the difference is that this time it was Pat Cummins leading the side, who played a key role from the start till the end.
South Africa had to chase down a target of 421 runs on the final day or survive 90 overs in order to prevent a loss. But with the Australian bowlers giving their best, the team got bowled out at 206, giving Pat Cummins another win and Temba Bavuma his first ever loss as a Test Captain.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Spoiler?
@mufaddal_vohra Jiss hisaab se SA and Aus khel rahe hai lag raha wapis finals WTC ka inhi k bich mein hona hai— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) October 13, 2026
South Africa and Australia are dominating in the WTC standings. It seems that the WTC final 2027 will be a repeat telecast of the 2025 final, but with a different ending.
Lord Bavuma
@mufaddal_vohra So… Lord Bahuma isn’t immortal after all. 😭😂 https://t.co/UxzkYzvpiq— Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) October 13, 2026
Temba Bavuma was considered immortal, considering the level of wins he got. But Pat Cummins showed that he isn't as immortal as we all think.
Renshaw Match
@mufaddal_vohra This Match should be Remembered as Renshaw Match 💥 🫡 https://t.co/4ywI54iWkp— Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) October 13, 2026
This won't just be a match which will be remembered as one between South Africa and Australia. It will be remembered for the domination of Matt Renshaw.