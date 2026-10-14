The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which offers good pace and carry being a batter-friendly track. The new ball will be able to come nicely onto the bat, which will benefit the batsmen. But hard length bowling could give some challenges to the batters, in case they commit too early. The pitch may not deteriorate as the game progresses, but cutters and slower balls will be able to play a crucial role. Warm evening conditions, moderate humidity and the possibility of dew could influence the second innings.