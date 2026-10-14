West Indies Outclass India by 17 Runs in T20I Thriller
West Indies secured a thrilling victory over India by 17 runs to level the series by 2-2 in Hyderabad. The visitors batted first and managed to post just 169 runs on the board. But Gudakesh Motie’s three wicket spell helped them to defend the same.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which offers good pace and carry being a batter-friendly track. The new ball will be able to come nicely onto the bat, which will benefit the batsmen. But hard length bowling could give some challenges to the batters, in case they commit too early. The pitch may not deteriorate as the game progresses, but cutters and slower balls will be able to play a crucial role. Warm evening conditions, moderate humidity and the possibility of dew could influence the second innings.
Toss
West Indies wins the toss and decides to bat first. Shai Hope backs his batting line-up to post a strong total, before the pitch starts to deteriorate.
Lineups
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Samson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
Match Report
West Indies scored 169 for 8, and went on to defend the total by 17 runs to level the series by 2-2.
Shai Hope started with caution, but Kamil Pooran attacked Prince Yadav. The team went on to score 41/2 in six overs, as Mayank Yadav removed Pooran with a bouncer and even dismissed Hetmyer when he mistimed a pull. Hope went on to score 31 runs, but Axar Patel was able to trap him lbw to remove him.
Rutherford went on to rebuild the innings with his sweeps and straight hits. He went on to score 44 runs off 29 balls, which took the visitors to 83/4 before Nitish Kumar Reddy removed him with a slower ball. Quentin Sampson added 22 runs, while Keemo Paul also have late boundaries. Arshdeep Singh took two wickets in the last over, as West Indies posted 169/8.
Abhishek Sharma started well, striking three boundaries against Shamar Joseph. But the introduction of Shamar Springer changed things, as he used a cross-seam delivery to dismiss Abhishek with an edge, and Motie bowled Samson in the next over. India stood at the score of 56/2 after six overs.
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer rebuilt the chase, but Motie came back to alter things. He removed Kishan with a flighted delivery and even had Tilak Varma caught in the same over. Iyer lost his wicket after scoring 29, as India was left needing 48 runs in the final four overs with five wickets remaining.
Mayank Yadav smashed two sixes but Motie conceded just 7 runs in the 19th over. Shamar Joseph did well in the death, as India was restricted to the score of 152/9.
Player of the Match
Gudakesh Motie won the Player of the Match award as he dismantled India's chase. He was able to take the crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma.