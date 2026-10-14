SRH Make Big Move Ahead of IPL 2027 With T Natarajan’s Return
Another trade deal has taken place ahead of the IPL 2027 season. T Natarajan has been traded from Delhi Capitals back to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 5 crore rupees. On the other hand, Zeeshan Ansari has been traded to Delhi Capitals for just 40 lakh rupees.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have brought back left-arm pacer T Natarajan through a player trade with Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2027 season. As part of the agreement, Natarajan will join SRH on a reinstated valuation of ₹5 crore, while leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari will be signed to Delhi Capitals on his previous price of ₹40 lakh.
Natarajan has lined the SRH side previously from 2020 to 2024 and has proven himself a reliable bowling partner who comes into his own in the death overs. His best season was in IPL 2024, where he picked up 19 wickets in 14 games and took his team to the best of all possible. Delhi Capitals had bought him for ₹10.75 crore through the IPL 25 auctions.
Meanwhile, Ansari made his IPL debut for SRH in 2025, appearing in 10 matches and taking six wickets. The move provides Delhi with another bowling option as both sides revamp their squads for the upcoming season.
Natarajan will have a familiar pace option as SRH, while Ansari will be given a chance to make a name as a new-fangled franchise.
Our Take
The IPL teams have started to push their trade deals as the auction comes closer. It remains to be seen what further moves and big developments will be taking place in the same. Along with that, T Natarajan will be happy to reunite with his former team in the upcoming season.