Natarajan has lined the SRH side previously from 2020 to 2024 and has proven himself a reliable bowling partner who comes into his own in the death overs. His best season was in IPL 2024, where he picked up 19 wickets in 14 games and took his team to the best of all possible. Delhi Capitals had bought him for ₹10.75 crore through the IPL 25 auctions.